Verna Deger

Verna Deger

Verna J. Deger, 99, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Beehive Homes Assisted Living and Memory Care in Duluth.

To plant a tree in memory of Verna Deger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries