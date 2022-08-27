On the evening of August 17, 2022, Vern (Buster) Everett Mortensen was welcomed home into the arms of God and his beloved wife.
First and foremost, the family would like to thank Dana and Randy at Rising Sun Vista for the personalized and top quality care that was provided throughout his stay.
Vern was born May 2, 1929, in Walnut Grove, Minn., to Axel and Adela Mortensen. His growing up years were spent in southern Minnesota where he completed an eighth grade education before leaving school to help on the Family farm.
He met his wife of 68 years, Arlene Rude at the age of 21 (Arlene was 16), and after 3 months the couple were wed. They moved to Clara City where Vern worked in a box factory, but returned home to live with Arlene's parents when the factory burned down to pursue new employment.
After a short stint in Cass Lake, Vern and Arlene settled in Kelly Lake where they would raise their family. Vern was employed with several mining operations before his retirement from Hibbing Taconite.
Once retired, Vern and Arlene moved to Swan Lake in Pengilly. Vern and Arlene truly loved their home. You would never see a more tidy lawn. Vern had a love of mowing his grass, pulling weeds, and playing with his many lawn mowers over the years.
Vern was an avid and talented woodworker and carver. Diamond willow walking canes and toothpick holder cowboy boots were a favorite in the later years. He was a hard worker. He loved gardening, working on small engine projects, fishing, giving tours of Swan Lake on his Pontoon boat, and would relax in his chair with a cowboy western novel, or a few episodes of antiques roadshow. He was splitting wood with his son into his 90s!
He is survived by his son, Todd (Julie) Mortensen of Pengilly, Minn.; his daughter, Cindy (Dean) Thiem of Oak Harbor, Wash.; one sister, Poodie (Alice) Streeter of Hibbing, Minn.; brother-in-law, Rich Rude of Bemidji, Minn.; sister-in-law, Gerry Robertson; four granddaughters, three great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter, many cousins, nieces and nephews. And of course, Chipper, his faithful "pet" chipmunk who will undoubtedly miss him as much as the rest of us.
Vern was preceded in death by his wife Arlene in 2018; seven siblings; his brother-in-law Lucky (Marvin); and his parents.
A small memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later time.
