Funeral services will be held for Vergil Frost at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning, with Pastor Keith Lankford officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
The pallbearers are Brandon Otto, Axel Sweno, Skyler Frost, Sidney Frost, Seth Frost and Sheldon Frost. Honorary pallbearers are Suzette Sweno, Shari Frost, Steven Frost, Lawayne Frost, Lynnette Campbell, Bryan Frost, Donald Otto and Rozanne Frost.
Vergil will be laid to rest beside his loving wife at Inman Cemetery in Henning.
Vergil Leroy Frost was born on May 28, 1932, at home in Lake Elizabeth Township, Kandiyohi County, rural Atwater, Minn. His parents were the late Axel and Dorothy (Starrett) Frost. Vergil was baptized on April 9, 1944, at the Henning United Methodist Church and attended country school until the 8th grade. He met his future wife, Geroline Anderson when he was 16 years old.
On June 6, 1953, Vergil was united in marriage with Geroline Adoris Anderson at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Henning, Minn. They moved to the Iron Range in search of employment in 1955. Settling down on a farm in rural Gilbert, Minn., to do some farming and raise seven children. Vergil was a hardworking and loving husband and father. With the help of his loving family he fixed tractors for use on the farm. He was a part of the Biwabik volunteer fire department and he found employment at Volden Construction, Foley Construction, and the iron ore mines for 37 years where he retired from LTV Steel.
Following Vergil’s retirement, he and Geroline made their home in rural Ottertail, Minn., and began a less busy lifestyle. They enjoyed watching the birds that frequented the many bird feeders throughout their yard and watching the grandchildren run around. The couple enjoyed buying scratch-off lottery tickets together and Vergil always said he gave Geroline the winning tickets.
On June 11, 2005, Geroline passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Henning Health Care Center.
Vergil loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were such an important part of his life. He enjoyed farming, bird watching, restoring Case tractors with his grandchildren, and mowing the lawn.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, Vergil passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home in rural Ottertail, Minnesota at 89 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Vergil is survived by his children: Steven Frost of Gilbert; Lynnette Campbell of Henning; Lawayne Frost of Gilbert; Rozanne Frost (Donald Otto) of Henning; Shari Frost of Ottertail; Suzette Frost of Henning, and Bryan Frost of Henning; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, a nephew, and his dog, Pal; along with many other relatives and a host of friends.
Preceding Vergil in death were his parents, Axel and Dorothy Frost; wife, Geroline Frost; daughters-in-law, Sophie Frost and Lea Frost; and son-in-law, Timothy Campbell.
