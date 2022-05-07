Vera Mae Tapani, age 94 of Virginia died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Essentia Health Virginia Care Center. She was born April 12, 1928 in San Pedro, Calif., the daughter of James W. and Gusta (Hoadley) Clark, Sr. Vera married Robert E. Tapani on June 13, 1955, in Long Beach, Calif.
Vera was employed as a telephone operator for California Bell, was a longtime employee of the Virginia KFC and was a dedicated homemaker. She was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia, its Newsletter team; a member of the Red Hatters Society, the American Legion Auxiliary, Weight Watchers, and the Ridgewood Neighborhood sewing club. Vera enjoyed bowling, volleyball, bocci ball, traveling, attending Navy Reunions, and gardening.
Vera is survived by children: Lisa Ann (Gary Isaacson) Tapani of Virginia and Robert W. (Lisa Marie) Tapani of Oakdale, Minn; brother: James W. “Bill” Clark, Jr. Priest River, Idaho; grandchildren: Lauren Tapani, Eric Tapani, Holly (Nate) Otto; great-grandchildren: Malachi, Xavier, Watson, Quinn; several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Bob, and siblings: Mary Dutcher, Loraine Clark, and Frank Clark.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. Pastor Mickey Olson will officiate. The Visitation will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Church, and will continue one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
To send flowers to the family of Vera Tapani, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.