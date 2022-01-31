Vera Lucinda Cornwell Kuehl, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Finland, Minn., surrounded by family at home.
She was born 4th of 14 children on Oct. 19, 1927, to Earl and Meta Cornwell (Dutzle) in Hannibal, Wis. She worked on the farm with her dad growing up. She married Wallace Kuehl on Jan 4, 1947. She made her choice to serve the Lord in 1966. She drove school bus for 15 years. She loved to fish, snowmobile, garden, hunt, shop, and always have kids around.
Vera is survived by her seven children: Wally (Joyce), Elroy, Linda (Alan Holden), William (Evelyn), Harriet (Roger Moen), Jacqueline (Andres Gomez), and Katherine (Daniel Ojala). Grandchildren: Reggie, Danielle, James, Suzette, Scott, Jessica, Rodney, Aaron, Travis, Roger, Karen, Benjamin, Barett, her Siblings Vernon, Leland, Gladys, Herbie, Lois, and Phyllis, and more than 30 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wallace Kuehl (2018); siblings: Amelia, Frieda, Calvin, Eva, Earl, David and Meta; and a granddaughter, Lucinda (Cindy Lou) Kuehl (2018).
Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Clair Nelson Center, Finland. Visitation 10 a.m. Lunch immediately following service.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Kuehl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
