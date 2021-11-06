Vera Lenka, 82, of Virginia, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Essentia Health – Virginia.

She was born May 6, 1939, in Virginia the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Hedican) Person, was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School and the Virginia Junior College. Vera married Bruce Lenka on June 12, 1958, in Hibbing and was a lifelong resident of Virginia. Vera was employed at Person’s grocery store, Ostrov’s grocery store and was the office manager for Gene Gazelka, State Farm regional director. She was an active member of Hope Community Presbyterian Church and was the head of the Women's Presbytery. Vera enjoyed working crossword puzzles and playing solitaire.

Vera is survived by daughters, Robin Lenka of Coon Rapids and Shelley Keith of Virginia; granddaughters, Katie Alto, and Allisen Keith (Trevor Nelson); great-grandsons, Jarron Alto and Izaiah Alto; extended family, friends, and her canine companion, Lady Emma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; sisters, Helen and Harriet.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the American Heart Association, or the donor’s choice.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

