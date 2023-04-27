Vera Hamilton Ridlon
Vera Hamilton Ridlon, passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family.
Vera Hamilton Ridlon
Vera Hamilton Ridlon, passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family.
Vera was born on January 22, 1934, in Crosby to Harold and Iva Hamilton. She attended Crosby-Ironton schools and later pursued continuing education classes to enhance her business skills.
Vera married Florian Ridlon on October 14, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Together, they raised six children and followed the mining industry, relocating to Hibbing in 1965 and settling in Buhl in 1973.
Once the children were all in school, Vera started her professional career. She was a talented seamstress and utilized her skills in her sales position at Calico Cat Fabric. Vera managed the Domestic Department at Shopko. She also worked for International Harvester and in the circulation department of the Hibbing Tribune before retiring.
After retirement, Vera and Florian spent their summers on Lake Vermilion and wintered in Mesa, Ariz. Vera loved being with people, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always up for a game of Domino’s or cards. Vera also enjoyed a 5:00 Happy Hour.
Vera was an active member of various women’s church groups and volunteered in the Hibbing Hospital Gift Shop.
Vera is survived by her husband and children: Pam and Dave Galovich, Crosby, Minn., Marilyn and Chuck Ross, Sartell, Minn., John Ridlon, Brainerd, Minn., Tom and Luanne Ridlon, Hibbing, Minn., Cathy and Frank Malone, Champlin, Minn., and Joann Ridlon. She is also survived by her sister Nancy (Scott Joseph) Hamilton, brother Richard (Tammy) Hamilton, sister-in-law Punky Ridlon, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters-in-laws, Lansin and Delores, Earl and Ruth, and in-laws Jack and Helen Ridlon and Everett Ridlon.
A Mass of Christian Burial and burial will take place at a later date to honor Vera’s life and legacy.
