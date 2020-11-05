A private family funeral service for Vera Gladys Hoechst, 99, of Hoyt Lakes, will be held at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Vera died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
She was born Dec. 20, 1920, in Minnesota Lake, Minn., to Louis and Rosie (Miller) Brigger. She was a high school and college graduate and taught elementary school in the Embarrass and Babbitt schools. On May 18, 1945 she married Orville Hoechst.
Vera enjoyed crocheting and making homemade buns, rolls and lefse. Many early mornings were spent fishing with her husband and delivering the Mesabi Daily Newspaper well into her 80’s. She was a long time member and Secretary of the Hoyt Lakes Senior Bowling League and was a Life Member of the Hoyt Lakes VFW Auxiliary. Vera was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and attended numerous local softball games.
She is survived by her children: Ronald (Pam) of Hoyt Lakes, Vernon (Sandy) of Hoyt Lakes and Margie (Dave) Stephens of Hoyt Lakes; grandchildren: Tammy (Dean), Jason (Robyn), Adam, Elliot (Jess), Peggy (Rick), Holly and Amy (Stacy); several great and great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews survive.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; son, Harlin; siblings: Edwin, Arthur, Sylvia, Adeline and Rita.
