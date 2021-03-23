Valerie Kay Ohotto, 60, of Cook, Minn., peacefully passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Valerie was born on April 10, 1960, to Roger Sr. and Virginia (Balke) Martinson in Cook, Minn. She grew up in Angora where her upbringing nurtured a lifelong love of animals and the outdoors. She attended Cook High School, graduating in 1978. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Jerry Ohotto; they were united in marriage at the Sand Lake Chapel in Britt, Minn., on Nov. 17, 1979; together they have two children: Rachel and Travis.
Valerie was a wonderful cook and baker; she loved feeding people. Her attention to detail always made you feel special. During summer and fall, you would always find her outside on her lawnmower or working in one of her many gardens. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she loved being a grandmother to her three grandbabies: Samantha, Olivia and Isaac. She had them over every Wednesday for “Grandma Day”. She always made it a fun day, even if it was a simple ice cream cone and a ride down a country road. Valerie could make anything fun.
Valerie also worked outside the home. She started her career in food service at the age of 15, working for: Denny’s Café, Pizza-Pasta House, Smitty’s Restaurant and the Crescent Supper Club. She also worked at Potlatch as a custodian. In 1991 she began working at the Montana Café. It was here that the opportunity for a life long dream came true; she purchased the Montana Café in 1996. Valerie took on the back-breaking hard work; improving the business and running it successfully for 22 years until her cancer diagnosis in September of 2017.
Valerie is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jerry Ohotto; daughter, Rachel (David) Fultz; son, Travis Ohotto; grandchildren: Samantha, Olivia and Isaac Fultz; sisters: Kathleen Sarazine and Coralee (Greg) Mihm; sisters-in-law: Donna (Walter) Snyder and Bonnie Martinson; brothers-in-law: Jim Ohotto and Butch Strand; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Roger Sr. and Virginia Martinson; brothers: Roger Martinson Jr. and Barry Martinson Sr.; sisters: Gloria Strand, Laureen Martinson (infancy); sisters-in-law: Jerelyn Martinson and Kit Brown; brother-in-law, Raymond Sarazine; and mother and father-in-law: Lester and Emma Ohotto.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Cook, Minn.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
