Valerie Kay Ohotto

Valerie Kay Ohotto, 60, of Cook, Minn., peacefully passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the First Baptist Church, Cook.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

