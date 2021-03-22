Valerie Kay Ohotto, 60, of Cook, Minn., peacefully passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the First Baptist Church, Cook.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
