Valentine Joseph Bazzani
February 8, 1931—December 28, 2022
Valentine J. “Val” Bazzani, 91, of Fayal Township died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
He was born on February 8, 1931, in Parkville to Andrea and Matilda (Detachak) Bazzani. He attended and graduated school in Mountain Iron, attended Virginia Junior College and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served three years for the 82nd Air Bourne, assigned to the 197 Tanks Division. Following his honorable discharge, he went to work for Anaconda Engineering. He then went to work for the City of Virginia as Assistant Engineer for 30 plus years. He also later worked for Baker Engineering for a few years, after his first wife died.
He was a life member of the Sons of Italy; 27-year member of Virginia Elks, a 70-year member of the American Legion and was a 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus. Val sang and directed the funeral choir at Holy Spirit Catholic Church for 20 plus years, later singing in the choir at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Val was always fixing something—cleaning something and busy cleaning and arranging the garage. He had a large yard to maintain. Val spent many hours mowing and keeping it well trimmed. In the winter, he was kept busy plowing the large yard and his neighbors’ yards. Val made many flower gardens and maintained the fences around them. He always had his cat, Snowshoes, following or sitting outside relaxing after the yard work. Val also liked to tinker with electronics. Val loved to sing, he sang with Fr. Perkovich’s Polka Mass, traveling to Las Vegas. He also sang and traveled with the I Cantatori Italian group for 30 years. Val was a giving man and tried to help those in need. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his cat, Snow Shoes.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia; son, Dennis Bazzani; daughter, Amy Addy (Justin Mayne); daughter-in-law, Colleen Bazzani; sisters-in-law, Susan Strumbell (Ray Johnson), Rosemary Strumbell, Donna Strumbell, Marlene Kobal; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley; second wife, Barbara; son, Vincent Bazzani; brother, Matthew Kobal and step-brother, James Bazzani.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post #4456, Gilbert. The family asks that masks be worn at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
