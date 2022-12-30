Valentine J. “Val” Bazzani, 91, of Fayal Township died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Arrangements are pending with Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.

