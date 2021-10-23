Tyyne Lothberg, 102, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
She was born in Siipy, Finland, on May 17,1919. Tyyne experienced a challenging life facing war in her homeland, the threat of a hostile occupation, loss, unknown adventures, struggle, adjustment to a new land, and language. Tyyne remained hopeful, kind, energetic, industrious and upbeat.
When the Soviet Union (Russia) invaded Finland Tyyne, age 19, immediately joined the Lotta Svard, a woman's Auxiliary Unit within Finland's Armed Forces. She served her country for five years during WWII 1939-1944.
After the war Tyyne married and immigrated with her husband to the United States. A sponsor had found work for her husband in Grand Forks, N.D. A relative of her husband from Virginia, Minn., visited them in Grand Forks and convinced the newlyweds to move to Virginia where other Finnish speakers lived. Again Tyyne moved. Her husband secured a job in the mines. He didn't find mining to his liking and went back to Finland.
Tyyne stayed and found work at the Cluett -Peabody Shirt Factory in Virginia. She worked there nearly 20 years until Cluett-Peabody closed the factory.
To supplement her income Tyyne knitted beautiful woolen socks, mittens, sweaters, and sewed aprons, baked pulla, korvapuusti, and other breads for a large and admiring clientele.
For a number of years Tyyne cooked authentic Finnish foods/meals at the summer sessions at Salolampi, the Finnish Language Village affiliated with the Concordia Language Village programs. Tyyne also organized her own Christmas Boutique and sold her wares at the Laskiainen Festival and other ethnic events to be able to visit family in Finland.
Tyyne met John Lothberg , a Finnish Barber, in Virginia at a dance at Kaleva Hall. John's wife had passed away. Tyyne and John danced, fell in love and married in 1970. John was a wonderful husband. Tyyne had a good marriage. Unfortunately John died in 1977.
Tyyne was a dedicated and enthusiastic member of Suomi Kerho (Club) composed of area Finnish who had settled on the Iron Range after WWII. Tyyne worshiped at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Virginia, belonged to the Ladies of Kaleva and was a member of Finnish Americans and Friends. Although Tyyne did not have family relatives in America, the members of the Finnish-American organizations and her church comprised her family. Tyyne was proud of completing her requirements for U.S. Citizenship.
Tyyne is survived by a special niece, Sirkka Liisa Nyroos living in Finland; and a step granddaughter, Leslie Graves of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilia Vuorela and Eemil Vuorela; and a brother who died in WWII.
Special thanks to Chaplin Jeffrey Jones, all the Hospice and Nursing staff who supported Tyyne with kindness and compassion at Waterview Pines and to Ira Salmela who helped to facilitate Zoom meetings between Finland and Waterview Pines.
A celebratory service will be held at a later date to remember this remarkable woman.
Memorial gifts in honor of Tyyne Loftberg may be sent to the Ladies of Kaleva, Kaleva Hall, 125 3rd St. N., Virginia, MN 55792.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
