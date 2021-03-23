Tyler Richard Simmerman

Tyler R. Simmerman, 27, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at his home in Brooklyn Park on March 20, 2021.
He was born in Hibbing, Minn., on June 6, 1993, to Lyle Simmerman and Gina Marano. Tyler graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School with the class of 2011 and was active in sports, including wrestling and football. He grew up in the Nashwauk area and spent time on Sucker Lake fishing and hunting. Tyler loved to disc golf, play hockey and darts and spend time at the Swan Lake Country Club working on the grounds crew and golfing with his friends. He loved his little family and spending time with his girlfriend, Rosie Carter and beloved daughter, Brylee Simmerman. They loved playing softball with the Fraternity of the Eagles Club, grabbing a good meal and spending time tubing on different rivers around the Twin Cities. Tyler loved his mother’s cooking and liked to spend time playing video games and listening to his music. He was protective of his friends and family and was the best friend that someone could have. Tyler was always smiling and had a happy go lucky attitude. Above all, he was best at being a dad to his daughter who he loved with all his heart.
He is survived by his father, Lyle Simmerman Sr. and his mother, Gina Marano both of Nashwauk, Minn.; his loving girlfriend, Rosie Carter of Brooklyn Park and beloved daughter, Brylee Simmerman; siblings, Jody Simmerman of Nashwauk, Lyle Simmerman Jr. of Nashwauk, Jennifer (Ladd) Finke of Calumet and Mark (Christie) Simmerman of Pengilly; aunts and uncles, Peri White of Hibbing, Linda Marano-Saylor of Nashwauk, Jim (Tina) Marano of Hibbing, Mary Jo Marano of Hibbing, Toni Rae (Jay) Morrison of St. Cloud, Nancy (Melvin) Rolfe of Hibbing, Kim (Winnie) Simmerman of Isanti and Martha (Marvin) Johnson of Tennessee; maternal grandma, Dolly Marano of Nashwauk; paternal grandma, Betty Simmerman of Hibbing; two nephews; many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandpa, Emil Marano; and paternal grandpa, William Simmerman.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, Minn., on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at noon. Father Joe Sobolik will celebrate the services.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., to noon before the service at church.
Interment will take place following the service at Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.