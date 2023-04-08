Tyler Jack Peterson
Tyler Jack Peterson, 21, of Hopkins, Minn., passed away on March 8, 2023.
Tyler Jack Peterson
Tyler Jack Peterson, 21, of Hopkins, Minn., passed away on March 8, 2023.
He was born on July 5, 2001 in Waconia, Minn., to Jeffry and Jessica (Schwalbe) Peterson.
Tyler graduated from Hopkins High School in 2019, where he was in the band and played the drums following in his father’s footsteps. He also played football. He was always looking forward and planning his future. Tyler will always be remembered for the twinkle in his eyes, his friendly and loving nature and his love of family.
He is survived by his mother, Jessica (Schwalbe) Peterson; his father, Jeff Peterson; half-brother, Sam Bull who meant the world to him; great-grandma Dee, Dianna Latterner; loving grandparents, Mark Schwalbe; Jodi Ramirez and Ed and Kathy Peterson; two aunts that he absolutely adored, Elizabeth Nisius and Sheri Peterson; a great aunt, Jeanne (Latterner) Fennessey; a very special great uncle and aunt, Richard and Jill Latterner, who always watched over him; great uncles, Tom Latterner and Robert Peterson; the love of his life, Montayia Pritchard; his beloved cat, plus many more family members and friends.
Dear Lord, I have lost someone dear to me and I am struggling with my overwhelming emotions. I ask that you envelop me with the comfort and peace that only You can provide. I pray for You to lessen the burden as days pass by. Help me to find refuge in Your presence, Lord. Fill the emptiness in me with Your love. I know that better days are coming because You are with me. Help me hold on to that hope, Lord, for I know Your love can take away my sorrow. I pray for my loved one who is now with You in heaven. May his soul find eternal rest as he is now at peace in Your kingdom. This I ask through Christ our Lord, Amen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 noon in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. Deacon Bill Hafdahl will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow from 1:00 p.m.—3:00 p.m. with a light lunch. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.