Ty James Tomasetti passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
He was born to Marcella and Joe Tomasetti in Chisholm, Minn., on Dec. 16, 1956. Ty was a husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who always went above and beyond for those in his life. He was a true, once-in-a-lifetime family member and friend who was kind, loving, humorous, and thoughtful beyond words. He would be there to help, no questions asked, no exceptions, and without any expectations in return. Ty will be greatly missed and has left a true void far too soon in the lives of so many, that will never be filled or replaced.
Throughout life, Ty was an electrician at Hibbing Taconite Company, and retired after 39 years in 2016. Upon retirement, he could spend more time enjoying his hobbies. Ty was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He could often be found on Lake Kabetogama trying to catch the “Catfish Hunter” of walleye, or hunting at the family cabin up at White Swan Lake. In addition, he was also a great cook who was always trying to improve upon his already delicious dishes and loved to win at a game of Smear, Texas Hold’em, or bocce ball during family gatherings.
Ty is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Carol (Fiorini) Tomasetti; daughter, Leah Tomasetti (Spencer Bowen); sister, Carol (Tomasetti) Staniger (Tom); and brother, Joe Tomasetti (Ann); along with countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tony; brother, Gary; and sister, Connie.
To grant Ty’s wishes, there will be no formal ceremony. We raise our glass of bourbon 7 with AC/DC playing, to this wonderfully, amazing man who we will love forever.
