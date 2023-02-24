Travis Kedrowski
Travis died peacefully Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
Travis Kedrowski
Travis died peacefully Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born October 4, 1993, in Virginia, Minn., to Kevin and Lori Kedrowski.
Travis’ passions included fishing, hunting, 4 wheeling, watching the Vikings, his truck and anything outdoors. He loved spending time at the hunting shacks, doing yard work and anytime with his family and friends. After graduating from Eveleth- Gilbert High School, he earned an Associate of Arts Degree from the Eveleth Technical College. He worked for Gulbranson Excavating and Minntac Mining Company in Mountain Iron, Minnesota.
Travis had an unmatched sense of humor and will remain an inspiration to those who knew him. Our Travis was fun, inspiring, unique, loving and beloved. He was everything—-a grandson, a brother, a significant other, an uncle, a relative, a friend, a dreamer and more. Travis was the first one to offer a helping hand and would go out of his way to make you smile.
Travis is survived by his brother, Jake (fiancée Karly Kostich),niece, Emma Kedrowski; Special Friend, April Slavich and her sons Joey and Weston; grandmother, Marilyn Braun, uncles and aunts: Linda Humble, Patti (Jerry) Hill, Toupo Hannuksela, Peggy Homola, Lisa (Dennis) Erchul, Craig (Carolyn) Kedrowski and Kyle (Lori) Kedrowski; cousins: Mathew; Mike, Mitch and Melissa; Amanda and Amy, Megan, Crystal and Angel; Alyssa and Nick; Nathan; TJ; Melissa, Kristen and Nick; Ryan, Reilly and Sean; Jay and Jill, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Kevin and Lori; grandparents, Don and Karen Kedrowski and Ron Hannuksela; aunt, Beanie Taylor; uncles, Cory Kedrowski and Ronnie Hannuksela; and cousin, Brad Nikunen.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home. Gathering to follow at the Gilbert VFW.
VISITATION: One hour before the Celebration of Life
INTERMENT: Next to his parents, Kevin and Lori in the Gilbert Cemetery at a later date
ONLINE REGISTER BOOK: www.office@zmsfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.