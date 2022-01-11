Travis James Flynn

Travis J. Flynn, 46, of Daytona Beach, Fla., died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his parents’ home at Side Lake, Minn.
He was born Aug. 30,1975, to Robert and Jean (Johnson) Flynn in Hibbing. Travis graduated from Hibbing High School in 1993. He continued his education at Eveleth Area Vocational Technical College in Graphic Design. His love for Harley Motorcycles leads him to Daytona, Fla., attending the American Motorcycle Institute. His talent in graphic design came forth and made him become a very talented Tattoo Artist.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Jean, Side Lake; sister, Tracy (Chris) Severson, Hibbing; son, Declan Flynn, Holly Hill, Fla.; a very special former wife, Carolyn (Zidich) Flynn, Holly Hill, Fla.; nephew and niece, Antti and Addie Severson, Hibbing, Jason Johnson, Hibbing, Dave Petracca, his Florida Bro and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Bernard and Lucille Flynn; and maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Fay Johnson. Travis had a heart of gold, was a very kind, loving big kid, he took after his grandpa Johnson.
A private family funeral was held at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and officiated by Rev. Terry Tilton, Chisholm United Methodist Minister. Travis’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread at Sturgis in the Black Hills, Daytona Beach and Perch Lake.
A celebration of life will be held this summer at Perch Lake.
Cards and remembrances may be sent to R & J Flynn P.O. Box 37 Side Lake MN. 55781
Fly high and soar free from pain. Rest in Peace Dad, Love Declan. We love you To The Moon and Back Travis: Mom, Dad, Tracy, Chris, Antti, Addie and your loving son, Declan.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
