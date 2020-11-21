Tracy L. (Winsor) Reichert, 54, of Bemidji, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Fairview Hospital in Edina after a lengthy illness.
Tracy was born November 26, 1965 to parents Michael J. Winsor and Jenny L. Winsor (Whiteman) in Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing High School and studied at St. Cloud State University. She worked many years for Fingerhut in St. Cloud, Golden Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Hermantown and most recently, Sanford Health System in Bemidji.
Tracy will be remembered for living her Hippie fun loving ways and loved the outdoors, cooking meals for family and friends, gardening, animals and loved music of all kinds. One of her favorites was Supertramp’s “Give A Little Bit Of Your Love To Me.” In her early 20’s Tracy selflessly donated a kidney to her mother which extended her life for many years, a gift we could never repay her for.
Tracy is survived by her husband, David Reichert, Bemidji; daughters, Tara Darveaux (Brett Wheeler) Clearwater; and Chloe Darveaux, St. Cloud; former husband, Mark Darveaux and his son, Tyler Kruzel; brother, Joseph Winsor, Hibbing; sisters, Theresa Winsor (Dale Kilchesky) Stacy; and Christina Marano (Jim) Hibbing; nephews, Eric Mattson (Kristi Hanson) and their two children, Hibbing; and Chris Mattson (Briana Cook) and their two children, Hibbing; niece, Gabrielle Marano (Matt Johnson), Fargo; father-in law, Thomas Reichert, St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, grand- nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; Mike and Helen Winsor; and mother-in-law, Virginia Reichert.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be sent to David Reichert, 2521 Minnesota Ave., Apt. 5, Bemidji, MN 56601
*Note-Tracy’s change of address; Heaven’s Pearly Gates, Heaven c/o God
