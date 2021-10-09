Announcement of Funeral Services for Tony Galazen.
Tony Galazen, 22, of Cook, Minn., died after a long battle with Juvenile Huntington Disease on Sept. 20, 2021.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from noon - 1:30 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.
Interment will follow at the Cook Cemetery, followed by the luncheon at the Evangelical Covenant Church, Cook. The family wishes people attending the funeral services to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mesabi Humane Society.
