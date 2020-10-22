Tony “Fred” Ahlin, 71, of Eveleth, ended his long-time battle with a Traumatic Brain Injury and a short fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2020, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born in Biwabik, Minn., to Anthony and Maggie (Grebenc) Ahlin. He graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1967, became a lab technician and later enlisted in the Army. He proudly served multiple tours in Vietnam and returned home in 1972. From there, he went to Big Sky, Mont., to become a ski bum and work construction. While in Montana, a tragic car accident changed his life forever.
Tony returned to the Range after extensive rehabilitation and worked for St. Louis County and the Occupational Developmental Center for many years. He was a rock drummer in high school and enjoyed skiing, hunting, smoking and fishing most of his life. Tony also enjoyed competitive skiing in the Special Olympics.
Survivors include his sisters, Susan (Jack) Babcock and Paula (Bryce) Wiskow; brothers, Dennis (Donna) Ahlin and Joe (Anita) Ahlin; nieces: Whitney Ahlin, Amy (Jeff) Sorrell, Jacey (Andre Peltier), Ashlin (Jason) Hake; nephews: Ben (Allison) Ahlin, Todd (DeAnna) Babcock, Bob (Lindsey) Skenzich and Cole Wiskow; six great-nieces; four great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Maggie.
We would like to thank the compassionate staff of Waterview Woods who treated Tony like family for the past five years.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.