On Oct. 16, 2020, Tom “TB” Bertolas passed away from cancer, at his home in Las Cruces, N.M., with his wife and daughter by his side.
Tom was born on Dec. 4, 1951, to Jack and Betty Bertolas in Virginia, Minn. He was the third of four sons.
Tom was a do-er of all things. He was the younger brother who wanted to be and do as his big brothers did. He was the Boy Scout who traveled to Jamborees with his dad. He was that kid in high school who played football and swam, graduating in 1970. He went on to be that young man who proudly served his country, first as a supply specialist and then finding his true calling as a Telemetry Engineering Specialist in the US Army. He spent six years serving his country during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged.
After the army and with the help of the GI Bill, Tom enrolled at the University of Texas, El Paso and earned his degree in Electrical Engineering. Later in life, Tom returned to UTEP and added his Masters of Engineering to his resume. He then worked for Raytheon, Boeing and the Navy before ending up at Holloman AFB in New Mexico. He did some very cool things while working at the High Speed Test Track. He was very proud of being part of the team that set and I believe holds the “world land speed record” in 2003. This was accomplished using a rocket sled that reached speeds of Mach 8.6. The record they set was 6450 mph to put it in layman’s terms.
He was a gamer on his computer and “saved” the free world many times, but yet, never owned a cell phone?
The thing that really brought a sparkle to his eye was the “Dad” thing - his baby girl - the child. He put together swing sets, multiple toys and a pool. He did homework and listened to clarinet practice. He went to games and competitions, ever the band dad in his Mayfield High School hoodie and ball cap. He glowed the day he walked her to the car after her graduation from Eastern New Mexico University.
He did the dog and cat thing. Jessie, his beer drinking cat buddy, misses him terribly. He and Lex, the big black dog, were partners in all things manly in the backyard. He did the family camping, fixed anything broken, had many LEGO mindstorms and built condos in the day with his buddy Butch. He was a smoker of pipes, eater of pizza and drinker of beer (Keystone Light).
He also did the Husband thing well - never missing a Valentine’s Day - the last bouquet of 27 roses, one for every year. The last thing he wanted was to be laid to rest with Military Honors. He was interred on Oct. 22, at Fort Bliss Texas, National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Odette; and daughter, Kiersti. He is also survived by his brothers, Peter (MaryLee) and Randy (Maureen); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Betty; in-laws, Barney and Ruby; and his eldest brother, Jack.
And to those who helped him and our family with this last stage… we thank you for bringing out a strength we never knew we had.
Rest easy, Big Friendly.
Arrangements were handled by Getz Funeral Homes in Lac Cruces, N.M. www.getzcares.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.