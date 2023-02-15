Tom ‘Push’ Pushcar
Carl “Tom” Thomas Pushcar , 74, died at his home in Prior Lake, Minn., on February 10, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death and passed away peacefully after battling a long illness.
Tom ‘Push’ Pushcar
Carl “Tom” Thomas Pushcar , 74, died at his home in Prior Lake, Minn., on February 10, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death and passed away peacefully after battling a long illness.
Tom was born in Biwabik to Carl and Phyllis Pushcar on September 29, 1948. He graduated from the Biwabik High School in 1966 and then attended the Duluth Area Institute of Technology to become a graphic designer. He married Vicki George of Kulm, North Dakota, in September of 1973 and together they had two sons.
Tom was a very talented and creative man. Not only did he work for years as a graphic designer, but he also owned his own design and photography business and later managed a bait and tackle store.
Tom had a special place in his heart for Biwabik and always called it his hometown. He was passionate about his family and took great pride in his two sons. He was an avid reader and spent hours researching and communicating with other men who were interested in his father’s WWII fighter pilot group. He took a very special interest in his brother Jerry’s solo canoe adventure from New Orleans to Nome and the publishing of the book documenting it. Tom had a great sense of humor and exhibited great loyalty to his family and friends.
Tom will forever remain in the hearts that loved him most, his wife, Vicki; sons, Sam and Nick; brother, Jerry of Nome, Alaska; sister, Terry (Abe) Mathews; sister-in-law, Pat Kaiser of Buchanan, North Dakota; nephews, Zac and Jed Pushcar, Abe (Melanie) and Ben (Dianne) Mathews, and Shane (Amy) and Chad (Amber) Kaiser and niece and nephew, Mia and Cruz Kaiser.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Phyllis; sister, Pattijo; brothers-in-law, Doug Kaiser and Morris George.
Liturgy of the Word will be held for Tom at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake) with Beth Prendi presiding. A time of gathering will be held one hour prior to liturgy. Memorials are preferred and will be donated in Tom’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Share a message with Tom’s family at: www.ballardsunderfuneral.com. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.