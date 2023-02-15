Tom 'Push' Pushcar

Carl “Tom” Thomas Pushcar , 74, died at his home in Prior Lake, Minn., on February 10, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death and passed away peacefully after battling a long illness.

