Tom Julian, 83, of Babbitt, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by his side after a long and valiant fight with cancer.
Tom was born on January 23, 1939, to Eva (Northcutt) and Stanley Jones in St. Louis, Mo., where he grew up. He met his wife Kathy (Constant) while they were both living and working in Denver. He had a love of art, especially Native American art. He also designed and made many southwest style pieces of jewelry. He and Kathy owned and operated the Original Trading Post in Santa Fe, N.M., for many years and after selling it, he then acted as a consultant and researcher between numerous Indian tribes and financial backers in the building of multiple casinos. He was a voracious reader - reading over old and current Indian treaties and was well versed in what they stated. He had a keen eye and mind for being able to read and interpret Indian laws and treaties. Many attorneys, as well as Indian tribes consulted with him on the legal findings. He helped many tribes with the legalities as well as the fine details of building the casinos and generating much needed income for them. It was also a passion of Tom’s to help reunite tribes with their ancestral artifacts that were held in museums or private collections. His love of what he was doing kept him working until 2020 when his health issues finally forced him to slow down.
Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy; sons, Tommy (Vali) and Danny (Jennifer); brother, Mike (Susan); sisters: MaryAnn (Tom) Foley, Barb (Gerry) Liebmann and Linda (Paul) Mataya; and sister-in-law, Mary.
Sister-in-law, Chris (Donny) Olson; brother-in-laws, Denny (Phyllis) Constant and Paul Constant; and sister-in-law, Becky Constant; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Stan Jones; his brothers, Bob and Jim; his daughter, Patty Quintana; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willard and Juanita Constant; and brother-in-law, Bill Constant; niece, Billie Gayle; and nephew, Jayce.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Plus X Catholic Church in Babbitt at 11 a.m. with visitation one half hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, March 25.
Inurnment and a celebration of his life will be held early summer.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
