Todd Wohlers

Todd M. Wohlers, 53, passed away at his home in Wasilla, Alaska, on August 15, 2022.
Born to David and Judith Wohlers in Morris, Minn., on May 30, 1969. Todd spent his younger years growing up in Kelly Lake and attending Hibbing High School. He later moved to Alaska and married Victoria Pride. Together they raised 5 children. Todd, along with his family owned and operated a successful commercial painting business, Wohlers Painting. Todd was a skilled outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting and camping with his kids. Todd was one of the kindest men you could ever meet, making friends wherever he traveled. If you met him you would never forget him. His stories were larger than life and told with such flare and conviction they all had to be true. Todd spent the last year of his life back in Minnesota trying to fight his latest life challenges and heal from injuries sustained in a car accident. During his time in Minnesota he rekindled an old friendship with fellow “Kelly Laker” Susan Gilbertson. Susan helped bring back Todd’s love of life and hope for the future.
Todd is survived by his children: Tiffiny (Chris) Yaskus, Trent (Heather Sharese) Wohlers, Hunter (Miranda Burnett) Wohlers, Slayte Wohlers and Asher Wohlers; grandchildren, Axle and Elijah; mother, Judith (Wohlers) Rounsville; siblings, Missy (Gary) Corradi, Pete (Kellie) Wohlers, Maria (Corey) Brookins; nephews: Erek Brush, Zach (Kendra Tidemann) Wohlers, Daniel and David Wohlers, Silas, Levi, Keenan and Judah Brookins; and partner, Susan Gilbertson.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, David Wohlers.
A celebration of life will be held in Hibbing, Minn., at the Bennett Park Pavilion from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
