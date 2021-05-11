Todd Richard Przybylski, 54, of Thief River Falls, Minn., passed away after a 3-year battle with brain cancer on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Thief River Care Center. His loving family was by his side.
Todd was born August 15, 1966, to Nick and Carol Przybylski in Winton, Minn. He was the youngest of seven siblings. He graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1985. Todd later joined the U.S. Air Force and served from November of 1987 – May of 1991.
Todd moved to Thief River Falls in 1991, and made it his home. In 1995, Todd welcomed his son, Austin. Todd loved fishing and hunting, and that’s where you would find Todd and Austin most weekends. When he wasn’t hunting or fishing, he liked to spend time out at Fanfulik’s processing deer meat. Todd earned a living welding. He was most recently employed by Lindholm Welding where he was surrounded by friends and treated like family. Todd also loved to compete in the Great Nordic Beard Fest, and enjoyed showing off his winning trophies from both the beard and moustache divisions. One of Todd’s favorite places was Isabella Lake, where he spent Memorial weekends with family and friends camping. He had a great sense of humor, lightened the mood whenever he was around, and loved being a grandpa to Ava Jo.
Todd is survived by his son, Austin (Linzie) Przybylski; granddaughter, Ava; mother, Carol Przybylski; siblings: Linda (Jim) Frisell, Nikki (Ed) Seliskar, Kevin (special friend Sherry) Przybylski, Bob Przybylski, Barry (Nancy) Przybylski, Connie (Charlie) Thompson; and numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives. Todd was also blessed with many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nickolas Przybylski.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.