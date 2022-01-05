Todd Ranua, 57, of Soudan, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, from advanced pulmonary fibrosis with COVID-19 complications in Hibbing.
He was born on April 24, 1964, in Mora to Walter and Beverley (nee Lusti) Ranua. He served in the Marine Corps (Okinawa, Japan and California). He lived in Blaine, Menahga, Virginia, Shakopee/Prior Lake, and Soudan.
Todd lived for ice fishing on Lake Vermilion, laughing at family gatherings, riding motorcycles with his friends, and playing great music. Given a prognosis of one year to live in 2017, he defied the odds and focused on living the next four years and eight months on his terms and made many friends along the way. During this time, he was a living embodiment of the Finnish concept of Sisu—fortitude in the face of adversity.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverley; his dog, Sparky; his birds, Buddy Boy, Chirpy Boy, and Mama Girl; and his cats, Snacky and Bobbi.
Todd is survived by his wife, Victoria; two children, Hemi and Jack; and dog; Sisu; his father, Walter; siblings, Terry (Meg) Ranua and Tami Ranua; nieces: Darah (Eric) Carlstrom, Dana Ranua, Alyssa (Travis) Denzel, and Kristi Wilber; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service Friday, Jan. 7, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Todd Ranua, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.