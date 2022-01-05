Photo: Todd Ranua

Todd Ranua

April 24, 1964 — December 23, 2021

Todd Ranua, 57, of Soudan, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, from advanced pulmonary fibrosis with COVID-19 complications in Hibbing.

He was born on April 24, 1964, in Mora to Walter and Beverley (nee Lusti) Ranua. He served in the Marine Corps (Okinawa, Japan and California). He lived in Blaine, Menahga, Virginia, Shakopee/Prior Lake, and Soudan.

Todd lived for ice fishing on Lake Vermilion, laughing at family gatherings, riding motorcycles with his friends, and playing great music. Given a prognosis of one year to live in 2017, he defied the odds and focused on living the next four years and eight months on his terms and made many friends along the way. During this time, he was a living embodiment of the Finnish concept of Sisu—fortitude in the face of adversity.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverley; his dog, Sparky; his birds, Buddy Boy, Chirpy Boy, and Mama Girl; and his cats, Snacky and Bobbi.

Todd is survived by his wife, Victoria; two children, Hemi and Jack; and dog; Sisu; his father, Walter; siblings, Terry (Meg) Ranua and Tami Ranua; nieces: Darah (Eric) Carlstrom, Dana Ranua, Alyssa (Travis) Denzel, and Kristi Wilber; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service Friday, Jan. 7, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Todd Ranua, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Friday, January 7, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bauman Cron Funeral Home
516 South First Stree
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Friday, January 7, 2022
11:00AM
Bauman Cron Funeral Home
516 South First Stree
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jan 7
Interment
Friday, January 7, 2022
12:00PM
Calvary Cemetery
1301 9th Street North
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Load entries