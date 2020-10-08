Todd Martin Borden

Todd Martin Borden, 69, of Tower and formerly of Virginia, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Essentia Health – Virginia.

He was born Aug. 30, 1951 in Virginia, the son of Earl and Gayle (Anderson) Borden and was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School and the University of Minnesota - Duluth. Todd married Kathryn Ann Omerza on May 3, 1975 in Virginia, and they made their home in Virginia and Mountain Iron prior to moving to Lake Vermilion – Tower. He was employed as an Outside Salesman for United Electric/WESCO in Virginia, and was a member of the former Virginia-Lenont Curling Club, Inc. and Curl Mesabi. Todd liked duck hunting, fishing, curling, softball, beanbag league, snowmobiling, and was an avid Minnesota sports enthusiast. He was enjoying retirement at the home on Lake Vermilion and wintering in Sarasota, Fla.

Todd is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy; son, Joe (Patra) Borden of Minneapolis; siblings, Rex Borden of Las Vegas, Nev., Ann Borden of Eveleth, Seth Borden of Eveleth, Boof Carlson of Virginia, Jill (Terry) Wagoner of Tower, and Wende (Jim) Morrell of Duluth; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and his favorite furry friend “Barny”.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Essentia Health – Virginia for the extraordinary care and compassion shown to Todd.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Borden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries