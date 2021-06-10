Todd Lee Olson, 58, of Hoyt Lakes, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn., after a courageous four years.
He was born July 10, 1962, in Monticello, Minn., to Donald and Karen (Moey) Olson.
Following his schooling, he moved to Colorado for ten years. He returned to Minnesota and worked for Mathisen Tire and Gulbranson Excavating. Most recently he worked as a carpenter with Gary Lafreniere.
Todd enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and taking his red speed boat out on the lake.
He never failed to selflessly offer a helping hand and was loved and respected more than he ever knew.
Todd is survived by his children: Kayla (Spencer) Everson, Lyndsey Olson, Lee Olson and Amy Olson; grandson, Logan; parents, Donald and Karen Olson; siblings: Kim Geiger and Kevin Olson; girlfriend, Tammy Tiedeman; mother of his children and special friend, Laura Berg; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; his beloved dog, Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael “Mike” Olson; friend, Daniel “Stan” Berg; and his cat, Smokey.
A funeral service for Todd led by his family and friends will be held 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Immediately following the service, a reception will take place at the Aurora American Legion Post.
Burial will be at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.