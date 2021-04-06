Todd L. Kline, 55, of Hibbing, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Todd was a gentle soul who loved fishing and spending time in the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his sister, Barb (Matt) Hoops; brother, Terry Kline; half-brother, Marlin (Cindy) Kline; nephews, Zachary Johnson and Matthew Kline; niece, Laurel Hoops; special aunt, Vickie Jean Lombardy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Audrey Kline; and a daughter, Ashley Kline.
A private family burial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
