Todd L. Kline

Todd L. Kline, 55, of Hibbing, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

Todd was a gentle soul who loved fishing and spending time in the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his sister, Barb (Matt) Hoops; brother, Terry Kline; half-brother, Marlin (Cindy) Kline; nephews, Zachary Johnson and Matthew Kline; niece, Laurel Hoops; special aunt, Vickie Jean Lombardy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Audrey Kline; and a daughter, Ashley Kline.

A private family burial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Kline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries