Todd John Bednar

Todd J. Bednar, 59, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.

He was born May 9, 1961 to Richard and Veronica (Zadonick) Bednar in Minneapolis, Minn. Todd completed a 2 year program with the Tech school in Hibbing with the Automotive Program as a mechanic. He was later employed as a truck driver for Waste Management in Cohasset for over 20 years. He loved hunting, fishing, spending time at the hunting shack, and being with family. He also enjoyed watching sports, going to the racetrack with friends, and enjoyed gardening. Todd was a volunteer firefighter and smoke jumper with the DNR.

He is survived by his son, Jacob (Ashley Brown) Bednar and his daughter, Alex Bednar, both of Hibbing, Minn.; brother, Rick (Nancy) Bednar, Colorado; his sister, Miki (Doug) Nelson, Hibbing; as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Veronica; and grandparents.

There will be a public visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

There will be private family services held for Todd following the visitation. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

