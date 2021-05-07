Todd Jay Nessett, 54, of Wheaton, Minn., passed away at his home on May 2, 2021.
Todd was born in Oct. 1966 to Ronald and Joann Nessett in Eveleth, Minn. He was baptized on Nov. 7, 1971, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora, Minn. Todd grew up on the Iron Range and moved to Wheaton just before his freshman year of high school. Todd graduated from Wheaton High School in 1985. He then moved to Andover, Minn., where he met his first wife Mary (Benton) Nessett. Shortly after, they divorced and he started working as a painter in the twin cities area. It is then that he met Deborah (Hornig) Nessett. They married on Oct. 5, 1996, and they had two beautiful children together, Amanda and Beau Nessett. Todd started his own painting business and eventually fulfilled his lifelong dream of building his own home in Howard Lake, Minn., in 2000. Todd and Debbie raised their children in that home until they parted ways in 2011, Todd then lived in St. Louis Park. He eventually moved back to Wheaton when he became disabled in 2014.
Todd loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, carpentry and being with family. He knew how to have fun and live life to its fullest. Todd was fearless when it came to outdoor sports such as four-wheeling, snowmobiling, boating and other water sports. He spent countless hours building his home along with his father and sister’s cabins and many others. He was his happiest helping others and took great pride in his work. He was the kindest soul. If you were in need, he would give you the shirt off his back! He had a way of lighting up a room and making people laugh that just isn’t found in many. Todd will be greatly missed by every life he touched.
Todd is survived by his children, Amanda Nessett of Howard Lake, Minn., and Beau Nessett of Fort Collins, Colo.; father, Ronald Nessett of Wheaton, Minn.; brother, Mike (Terry) Beier of Wheaton, Minn.; his sister, Rhonda (Dale) Hanson of Wheaton, Minn.; brother, Jeff (Stacy) Nessett of Dassel, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; and his god-children, Derek Nessett and Alyssa Enger.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Sessing; stepfather, Orin Sessing; and stepmother, Doris Nessett.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 15, at 10 a.m., at Bainbridge Funeral Home in Wheaton, Minn.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
A short prayer service will be officiated by Pastor Cheryl Berg at the funeral home.
