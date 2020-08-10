Toby Neuenschwander

Donald Dean “Butch” Neuenschwander: I was born on Nov. 6, 1944, in a little hospital in Park Rapids, Minn., along with my three brothers, Lee, Bob, Dale, and my twin sister Donna. After a short time, we were off to Hubbard Prairie, where my mom and dad (Barbara and Gilbert “Curtis”), my aunt and uncle, and grandma and grandpa had their farms, which amounted to around 13,000 acres. In 1952, dad gave up farming, and we moved up to the Iron Range where he worked for the mines until retirement. Though we moved, we couldn’t wait every weekend to pack up and get to the cabin and head for Palmer Lake for bass fishing and Duck Lake for swimming, water skiing, and going to see George (store owner) for a whole bag of candy for a quarter!
In 1962, I met my wife, Marlene Stahl. We met in high school and were married in 1965 — best decision I ever made. Mar and I just celebrated our 55-year anniversary on June 30. My first job started out at just the wee little age of nine at the Keewatin Bowling Alley setting up the pins. Moving on, I worked at Bus Andi’s as a manager for six years, doing odd jobs along the way. In 1973, I started my cement career at Mesaba Ready Mix that lasted 23 years until they closed; then I began working for Seppi Bros. until I retired in 2006.
I had many hobbies over the years from racing cars, riding motorcycles, golfing, and 40 plus years of bowling, including mixed bowling with my wife, brother Bobby, and sister-in-law Eleanor. In the 70s, we got our camper bus, and Marlene, mom, dad, the four kids, and myself were gone camping every Friday night. I also was an avid hunter. I hunted with my dad, my kids, and with the crew up at Day Lake Camp. I loved to build new things, whether it be a small barn bird feeder or a large barn style shed, something with the grandkids, remodeling the house, or just keeping up the yard; there was always something to keep me busy. In the late 70s is when I found the Horseshoe Club, and it stuck with me. There were so many great people I met throughout the years of playing tournaments all around Minnesota, but I most enjoyed playing at the home courts twice a week all season long. Not to toot my own horn, I do have my fair share of trophies that I have won over the years, but some of my proudest wins are state and winning the World Horseshoe Tournament in 2001 in my class, right at the Hibbing Memorial Building. In 2019, I even was nominated and elected into the Hibbing Hall of Fame, and what an honor that was. To my Hibbing Horseshoe Club, thank you for all the great times working on the club and pitching with me.
Marlene and I have four children: Dawn Pence and her children (Jacilyn and Nico), Doug Neuenschwander and wife (Heather) and their children (Bradley, Clayton and Megan, and Levi), Dale Neuenschwander and his wife (Cydney) and their children (Caitlyn and Logan, Riley, and Chase), and Doreen Benz and her husband (Dave) and their children (Samantha, Sabrina and Josh Weberg). I have six great-grandchildren Blake, Brielle, Acadia, Sophia, Roman, and Archer; my brother Dale and wife (Birdie); my twin sister Donna; my sisters-in-law Judy Stahl, Dorie Wiehe, Diane and husband (Lenny) and Carol Anderson; also, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, whom I love dearly, as well as so many good friends.
*All the above was written mostly by myself on July 19, 2020, with the help of my granddaughter Sabrina.
It is with a heavy heart we let you all know that Toby passed away, calmly and peacefully at home, surrounded by love on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, from cancer.
Toby was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Curtis; his brothers, Bob and wife (Eleanor) and Lee and wife (Darlene); his mother and father-in-law Albert and Anne Stahl; and brothers-in-law, Dave Anderson, Jack Wiehe and Gary Stahl.
Everybody that has ever met Grampi knows that he was truly one of a kind. He loved to be with his family and was always up for a barbeque, yard games, or card games that usually lasted until two in the morning because he was always asking, “What are we going to play next?!” He was the best Husband, Dad, Grampi, Great Grampi, and Friend. He was a man who never worried much about himself and who even in his final days worried about his family and friends.
If anyone he knew needed help with a project or even just advice, he was always ready and willing. Grampi will be forever remembered for his caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is watching over all of us. We love you. Toby along with his family would like to thank Dr. Jan Baldwin and The Fairview Hospice Team for their compassion, help, understanding and encouragement along the way. Also, a special thank you to pastor Rod Tuomi for all his love and prayers.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
