Tina Marie Hall passed away unexpectedly June 15, 2021, at Froedtert Medical Hospital in Milwaukee.
She was born to Deborah Ahlstrand (Salo) and William Hall on March 3, 1973 in Virginia, Minn. Tina graduated from Eveleth/Gilbert High School in 1991 and entered the workforce. She worked for five years at the General Automotive plant, but her real passion was working with numbers. She secured an associates degree in accounting at MATC in Milwaukee and worked for Extendacare. She proceeded to work on her Bachelors degree but was unable to complete it due to illness. Tina will be remembered for her love of dancing, her long phone conversations and her compassionate heart.
Tina is survived by her mother, Deborah Alstrand (Salo); her father, William Hall; her two children, Maxine Niedzielski, (engaged to Jeremy Owen), and Daniel Niedzielski; her sister, Christine Immel (married to Jason Immel); her brother and his wife, Todd and Kirstie Hall; and her grandmother who was dear to her heart, Jean Salo.
She was preceded in death by her cousin, Amy Elg; and her grandpa, LeRoy Salo.
A celebration of Tina's life will be held on July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. A brief memorial service will be held at the Biwabik Township Cemetery first, followed by a luncheon at the Biwabik Town Hall.
