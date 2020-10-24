Timothy William “Tim” Peterson, 57, of Parkville, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in his home of natural causes.
He was born March 27, 1963 in Grand Forks, N.D., the son of James and Suzanne (Thompson) Peterson and was a lifelong resident of Parkville. Tim was employed as a Maintenance Mechanic for the Virginia HRA. He enjoyed being in the woods, boating, 4-wheeling, Lake Kabetogama, and photographing and videotaping nature. He was known for his sense of humor, had the ability to make folks laugh, and was fondly referred to as the “gentle giant”.
Tim is survived by his fiancée, “Tish” Grigg; daughter, Cassie (Amanda Ylatupa) Peterson of Virginia; brothers, Jeff “Popper” Peterson of Virginia and Rick (Rhonda) Peterson of Parkville; grandson, Tristan; sister-in-law, Donna Peterson of Virginia; niece and nephew, Brooke (Robb) McMahon and Andy (Kat) Allen; the Griggs’ family; extended family and many friends, including best friend, Seppo Mahonen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Greg Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
