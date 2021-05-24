Timothy “Timmie” Norman, 68, of Britt, Minn., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1952, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Thomas and Margie Norman. After graduating from high school in 1970, he first went on to work in the mines, but that kicked off a 50-year work career. He was an entrepreneur at heart and never afraid to try something different. Tim owned bars, helped manage restaurants, dabbled in real estate, drove logging trucks, etc. However, his true passion was being a Master Electrician and operating his own family business.
In 1971, he met Nancy (Sieckert) Norman and they wed in March of 1972. They had four children and made their homes in Virginia and Britt (lake home).
Due to poor health, Tim had a short retirement, but enjoyed spoiling his 10 grandchildren as much as possible.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Nancy; his brothers, Terry, Theodore, and Tony; his sister, Peggy; his four children: Paul (Susan), Nicole (Nick) Ouke, Benjamin (Sarah), and Jacob (Shanda); and his 10 grandchildren: Natalie, Claire, Gavin, Abbigail, Joseph, Thomas, Eleanor, Finley, Lyrik and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; brother, Tom; and sisters, Cindy and Shirley.
A private celebration of Tim’s life will take place at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
