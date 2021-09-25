Timothy Raymond O’Leary, 79, of Virginia, Minn., died from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
He was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Virginia, Minn., to Raymond and Stephanie (Jaksha) O’Leary. He was raised in Virginia and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1959. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Marine Corp and served for three years in San Diego, Calif., and Sapporo Japan. After an honorable discharge he returned to Minnesota, attended Virginia Jr. College and trained at the Control Data Institute, Minneapolis. He was a computer hardware engineer and worked in Minneapolis, Colorado and New York.
He is survived by two children, Kelly (Wade) Laszlo and Richard (Shari) O’Leary; five grandchildren: Katherine Mary McMahon, Ariana Liberty, Kether Laszlo, Ian Laszlo and Benjamin O’Leary; three great grandchildren: Eliana Townsend, Damien Dynike and Azreya Dynike; two brothers, Michael O’Leary and Dennis (Janice) O’Leary; several nieces; three stepdaughters: Jennifer Salmons, Debra Salmons, Susan (Salmons) Misegadis; and the mother of his children, Linda (Peckels) O’Leary.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Military graveside services will be held September 29, at 2 p.m. in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Duluth.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.