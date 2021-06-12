Timothy R. Johnston, age 35, was called home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2020, at Essentia Health Virginia. Due to complications from his long battle with type 1 diabetes, since the age of 4, and kidney failure, since June 2015.
Tim lived in Mountain Iron his entire life. He was born in Virginia to Roger and Gail (Stanaway) Johnston on Oct. 18, 1984.
Tim is survived by his parents, Roger and Gail; two brothers, Dan (Courtney), Paul (Rachel); nephew J.D. (John-Dennis); and niece, Grace; his grandmother, Muriel Stanaway of Parkville; aunts and uncles, Steve & Linda Skogman, Mountain Iron, David and Carol Stanaway, Lakeland, Alan & Paula Stanaway, Mountain Iron, Roger and Bridget Stanaway, Wahkon, Ron Stanaway and Sharon Salzman, Parkville, Barbara (Stanaway) Johnson, Virginia, Connie Chappelle, Sedalia, Mo., Dale and Sara Johnston, Bellingham, Wash. In addition to numerous cousins, great- aunts and uncles and their families; his special 4 legged companion, Maverick. So many friends that he held so close to his heart. Corey and Jillian Peloquin and their daughters, Madison and Quinn, Mikael and Amber Wiitala and their boys Calvin and John, along with so many more that he truly loved.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, JD and Inez Johnston, grandfather, Lloyd Stanaway; uncle, Jim Chappelle; aunt, Mary Ellen (Carney) Stanaway; and his 4 legged friend Buddy.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Virginia Cemetery (far West side) followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Community Center to allow all of us to get together to celebrate Tim and share stories of how he impacted each of our lives.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.