Timothy Michael Joyce

Timothy M. Joyce, 59, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home with family at his side.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1961, in Louisville, Ky., and was adopted at a young age by Clayton and Ann Joyce. After high school, Tim was proud and honored to serve his country in the United States Army. Tim spent much of his life in San Jose, Calif., and has made his home on the Iron Range for the last 14 years spending time with the love of his life, Teresa Lincoln. In his early years, Tim worked as a stagehand with equipment set up for different kinds of entertainment and bands. He was most proud of going on the European Tour with Guns N’ Roses and visiting Japan with them as well. He went to school and achieved his associate degree in computer maintenance. Tim enjoyed spending time working on computers, gaming a little bit, and helping friends when they needed a fix. He enjoyed his easy-going lifestyle and loved to play pool, cook BBQ and go fishing and camping with his family. He also liked to build models, especially trains and race cars. Tim was an animal lover and had his favorites, Titan, Madison and Shortstop.
Timothy is survived by his significant other, Teresa Lincoln; children: Danielle Nani of Dunsmuir, Calif., Jon (Sarah) Lincoln of Aurora, Minn., Sarah (Nate) Nygard of Buhl, Minn., Jenna Lincoln of Hibbing, Minn., and Nicole Knight of Boise, Idaho; siblings, Christopher (Sue) Joyce and Julie Joyce both of Sacramento, Calif.; six grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the McCarthy Beach Pavilion in Side Lake, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
