Timothy L. Rice, 83, of Virginia passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

Tim worked for the DWP Railroad for 43 years as an engineer.

He is survived by family and friends.

His body was donated to the U of MN Anatomical Bequest Program. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

