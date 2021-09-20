Timothy Karl Scherkenbach, 73, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Duluth, Minn., with his family by his side. He suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.
Tim was raised by his parents, Joseph and Marie (Bigot) on the Iron Range in Virginia, Minn., where he cultivated his love of hockey. He went on to coach 16 boys’ and girls’ hockey teams over a period of 35+ years, including two of his children and five of his grandchildren. Tim graduated from the University of Minnesota in Chemical Engineering. Tim spent his entire career at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) where he rose to Deputy Commissioner. He helped shape the agency and its environmental policies through his long career and various leadership roles. In his retirement, Tim enjoyed summers up at their home on Shallow Lake. Cooler months were spent among the ponderosa pines of Prescott, Ariz. In both places, he volunteered and continued to be involved in local climate crisis issues and the principles of Unitarian Universalism. Tim was a man of selfless courage and conviction who was strongly admired by many.
Tim leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Deena (Degeberg); three children, Lucas Scherkenbach (Kristin), Tessa Kohorst, and Emily Ford (Travis); eight grandchildren: Alexa (Perry), Brett, Logan (Morgan), Jade, Isiah, Lorenzo, Jordan, and Aiden, ranging in ages from 11 to 31; three sisters, Mary Jo O’Brien (Dennis), Julie Dallin (Rich), and Beth Pietrini (Kevin).
A Celebration of Tim’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Dakota Lodge in W. St. Paul.
