Timothy Jon Nelson

Tim Nelson, 60, of Cotton, died suddenly at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
He was born on June 16, 1960, in Virginia, Minn., to Dale W. and Margaret J. (Peterson) Nelson. Tim graduated from Cherry High School in 1978. Following graduation, he worked at MinnTac and then schooled at WITC, training as a machinist. He went to work in the Twin Cities and Duluth, returning to MinnTac in 1995 to present. Tim and Jean moved to Cotton in 1994 and used their sawmill to build their home. He was united in marriage to Jean Talarico on Dec. 11, 1999.
Tim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, gardening, sawmilling, UMD Hockey and loved Les Miserables. He also loved spending time with his family.
Tim is survived by his wife, Jean; parents, Dale and Margaret Nelson of Forbes; sister, Heather (Mark) Parenteau of Zim; brother, Thomas (Gwen) Nelson of Makinen; Jean’s family, Michael (Susie) of St. Louis, Mo., Amy (Ray) of Carlton, John (Michele), Jim (Sue), Dan (Nancy) all of Proctor, Sam (Ruth) of Duluth, Deno (JeAnn) of Minneapolis, Teri (Gary) of Bishop, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dolores; brother-in-law, Frank; grandparents; and niece, Aubree Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. Celebrant will be Fr. James Bissonette.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Burial will be in Forbes Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
