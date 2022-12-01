Timothy John Bianchi-Rossi, age 60, of Mountain Iron and formerly of Buhl, Minn., died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his home.
He was born July 31, 1962, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Michael and Regetta Ann (McGregor) Bianchi-Rossi. He attended Mt. Iron Schools, and was a proud “Red Raider”.
Tim worked in the Maintenance Dept. for the City of Mt. Iron. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, hunting and fishing—especially out of the Squillace cabin on Black Duck lake.
Tim is survived by his longtime companion: Lynn Johnson; son: Zachary (fiancée Chelsea Radosevich) Bianchi-Rossi of Britt, Minn.; daughter: Jessica (Brandin) Carter of Buhl, Minn.; sister: Tina Marie Holmes of Zimmerman, Minn.; brothers: Michael Angelo Bianchi-Rossi of Buhl, Minn., and Lester Alexander (Dustin) Bianchi-Rossi-Bourdeaux-Thibodeaux of Las Vegas, Nev; grandchildren: Caleb Bianchi-Rossi, Kylie Carter, and Brantley Carter; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Regetta Ann; brother-in-law: Allen Holmes; and his grandson: William Carter.
A Celebration of Tim’s Life will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Iron Community Center. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the service.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Timothy Bianchi-Rossi, please visit Tribute Store.
