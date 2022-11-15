Timothy “Tim” Edwin Trygg of Hibbing, Minn., and long-time resident of Cook, Minn passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Tim was born on May 9, 1953, to Clifford and Lois (Wattunen) Trygg in Cook. He graduated from Cook High School in 1971. He then worked at Hill Wood Products, Potlatch, and then Minntac until his retirement. He enjoyed being in his side by side with his 4 dogs and spending time by the river and Swan Lake. Anyone who knew Tim knew of his love for Neil Diamond “Forever in Blue Jeans”.
Tim is survived by his mother, Lois Trygg; wife, Colleen Paolo; children: Scott (Nicole) Trygg and Tracy (Greg) LaPatka; grandchildren: Jasmine Trygg, Logan Luecken, and Lexiss Trygg; sisters: Karen McCue and Harriet (John) Martinez; step-daughter Kelly Leinonen Lind; step-grandchildren: Kaelea Leinonen, Jack and Ben Lind; and of course, his 4 dogs: Richie, Maddie, Daisy and Pink.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Trygg in 2000; brother-in-law, Tom McCue in 2000; and step-son, Joe Leinonen in 2018.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 1-3 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. A reception and lunch will be held immediately after at the Old Muni, Cook, MN. To honor Tim’s love of the song “Forever in Blue Jeans”, the family requests that attendees, if able, to please wear blue jeans.
