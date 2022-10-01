Timothy Edward Fearing

Surrounded by the beautiful north woods, and in the arms of his loving wife and family, Tim peacefully began his journey to his heavenly home after succumbing to cancer. The fourth son of Cliff and Sadie (McHale) Fearing, Tim was raised in Hibbing, Minn., received his elementary education at the Cobb-Cook School, graduated from Hibbing High School in 1972, and attended college at St Cloud State and UMD. He retired from Hibbing Public Utilities in 2014. He received all his Sacraments at Blessed Sacrament Church, Hibbing, Minn., including his marriage to the love of his life JoAnn (Prebich) Fearing on Sept. 10, 1977.
Tim loved the simple things in life: spending time with JoAnn, family and friends while fishing, camping, ATV riding, hunting or just visiting around a bonfire. JoAnn and Tim were inseparable and took great care of each other, as did Buddy, their golden retriever. Tim especially loved to teach his nieces and nephews the fine points of hunting, shooting, and fishing. He had an incredibly quick wit and sense of humor which brought much pleasure to anyone in his presence. He was generous, humorous, and joyful. He made deep and lasting friendships. He cherished his family
Tim will be remembered as a talented yet humble man, who served his friends and family with love and dedication. He was fearless, inquisitive, and determined, teaching himself the intricacies of homebuilding, craftsmanship, home maintenance and whatever necessary. He loved music and was a skilled guitarist. He faced his cancer with grace and hope. He was a bright light even during tough times, and never once complained. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, JoAnn; his brothers, Larry (Sharon Mercogliano) Fearing, Dennis (Marilee) Fearing; mother-in- law, Marion (Kubena) Prebich; sisters-in-law: Donna Fearing, Therese (Bob) Ivanca, Rosemary (Daniel) Skorich, Christine (Sunny) Thompson, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived and missed by beloved Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Sadie Fearing; his oldest brother, Cliff Fearing, and golden retrievers Kalo and Drew.
JoAnn and family will forever be grateful for the care provided by the St Mary’s Hospice-Itasca team, especially Kristina who graciously cared for Tim this past year up to his last breath, and for the extraordinary care provided by Dr Jan Baldwin.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2310 Seventh Ave East, Hibbing, on Monday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Weiske officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Blessed Sacrament Church or St Mary’s Hospice-Itasca.
