Timothy Edward Fearing

Surrounded by the beautiful north woods, and in the arms of his loving wife and family, Tim peacefully began his journey to his heavenly home after succumbing to cancer. The fourth son of Cliff and Sadie (McHale) Fearing, Tim was raised in Hibbing, Minn., received his elementary education at the Cobb-Cook School, graduated from Hibbing High School in 1972, and attended college at St Cloud State and UMD. He retired from Hibbing Public Utilities in 2014. He received all his Sacraments at Blessed Sacrament Church, Hibbing, Minn., including his marriage to the love of his life JoAnn (Prebich) Fearing on Sept. 10, 1977.

Tim loved the simple things in life: spending time with JoAnn, family and friends while fishing, camping, ATV riding, hunting or just visiting around a bonfire. JoAnn and Tim were inseparable and took great care of each other, as did Buddy, their golden retriever. Tim especially loved to teach his nieces and nephews the fine points of hunting, shooting, and fishing. He had an incredibly quick wit and sense of humor which brought much pleasure to anyone in his presence. He was generous, humorous, and joyful. He made deep and lasting friendships. He cherished his family

