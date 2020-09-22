Timothy Alan Dasovich

Timothy A. Dasovich, 39, lifelong resident of Nashwauk, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashwauk, Minn.
He was born July 1, 1981, to Stephen and Julie (Leimer) Dasovich in Hibbing. Tim graduated from Nashwauk in 1999 and later received two degrees from Hibbing Community College, graduating in 2002. Tim worked for various places throughout his career, most notably, traveling IT for State Farm Insurance, the IT department for Weber Shandwick Health Easy, and most recently, he was IT for the American Bank in Nashwauk. Tim was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, the Knights of Columbus, and was a former member of the Nashwauk Fire Department. Tim’s favorite pastimes were listening to music, comedy, biking, snowboarding, hunting, and making beer, he especially enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his nieces and nephew. He also enjoyed running and completed a Grandma’s Marathon.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Steve and Julie Dasovich, Nashwauk; his brothers, Joe (Rachel) Dasovich and Jeremy Dasovich, both of Nashwauk; his nieces and nephews, Lily, Mara, and Henry Dasovich, all of Nashwauk; his deer shack crew, Roger, Riley and Reid Savolainen, all of Nashwauk; and his many cousins, aunts, uncles, and many very close friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa, Lillian and Steve Dasovich; and his beloved aunt, Helen Dasovich-Smith.
Funeral services for Tim will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Nashwauk Rec Center. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Rec Center. Visitation will then continue one hour prior to the memorial service at the Rec Center on Saturday.
Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are recommended at the visitation and service for Timothy.
Tim’s family would like to send a sincere thank you to all of the Nashwauk First Responders, and volunteers that were involved during this difficult time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
