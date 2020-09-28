Tim A. Pogorels, 65, lifelong resident of Hibbing, passed away, Sunday, Sept.27, 2020.
Tim was born Nov. 12, 1954, to Tony and Donna (Pipan) Pogorels in Hibbing. He was a 1973 graduate of Hibbing High School and later attended Hibbing Community College. Tim was a goalie for the Hibbing High School Hockey team, one of his proudest accomplishments was winning the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament. Tim continued playing hockey at Hibbing Community College where they participated in the National/ Regional Hockey Tournament. He served his community for 17 years as a fireman/paramedic at the Hibbing Fire Department. Tim spent a lot of time in the woods, Fall was his favorite season and he spent as much of it at his shack in Greaney as he could. Tim was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.
Timothy is survived by his twin brother, Terry (Carol) Pogorels; brothers, Tony (Cynthia) Pogorels, Frank (Sharon) Mlaker, Warren (Betty) Mlaker; sister, Carolyn (Matt) Baratto; nieces and nephews, Derek (Jenna) Pogorels, Danelle (Ben) Donner, Sam Pogorels and Mattea Pogorels; and his aunt, Stephanie Willberg; great nephew, Olin Pogorels; and great niece, Svea Pogorels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Donna; siblings, Jan Pogorels and Richard Mlaker.
Tim’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Miller Dwan in Duluth and the Cook Hospital for the exceptional care that Tim received.
A private graveside service for Tim will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hibbing Fire Department Local 173.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
