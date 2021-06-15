Tim Pierce, 44, of Arizona, former longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He was born April 11, 1977, in Hibbing, Minn., to Terry and Sally (Opacich) Pierce. Tim attended Hibbing High School and later briefly Hibbing Community College where he initially met his wife, Marcy. Tim worked for several years at Millers Roofing and Siding. Tim enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling and traveling. He had a passion for shopping, especially for cologne.
Tim is survived by his parents, Terry (Leone) Pierce Sr. and Sally (Raymond) Belanger; wife, Marcy Pierce; children, Tanner, Jaelyn, Madysun, Aleyah, Brayden, Mason, Molly, Christian and Lexi; siblings, Terry Pierce Jr., Tommy Voelker, Whitney Pierce, Colin Pierce and Cody Pierce; nephew, Tony Pierce; nieces, Tatum Pierce and Karlie Voelker; many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles, Danny Opacich, David Opacich, Paul and Everett Pierce; aunts, Mary and Joanne Pierce.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
