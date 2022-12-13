Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker-Warner

Tiffany Kaelin Warner, 49, longtime resident of Chisholm died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
She was born Oct. 26, 1973, to William and Susan (Murdock) Whittaker in Austin, Texas. Tiffany enjoyed riding side by sides, she enjoyed the lake, gardening, and liked being surrounded by kids, loved people and her community, but most of all, she loved her kids unconditionally and loved being a mom.
She is survived by her children, Karlee (Cory) Vanloo, Faribault, Minn., Whitney (Kyle) Schupp, Eagan, Minn., and her daughter, LeeAnna “Beaner” Warner, never forgotten, and forever in our hearts, Chisholm, Minn.; brothers, Robert T. Whittaker, Oklahoma, and Tyler (Amber) Whittaker, Mountainview, Calif.; niece, Mackenzie Whittaker, and partner, Matthew Nelson, Chisholm, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kendra Whittaker; and parents, William and Susan.
Funeral services for Kaelin will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Tim Yearyean will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The family is requesting that everyone wear pink in Tiffany’s honor.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
