We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Tiffany Eve Jensen, 44, of Hibbing from a brain aneurysm on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
She was born Oct. 12, 1976, in Hibbing, Minn., to parents Edwin and Pamela Wood. Tiffany attended Hibbing High School then later HCC earning her AA degree. Tiffany was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Tiffany is survived by sons, Brock and Brodey, both of Duluth; her loving father, Edwin of Hibbing; two adored granddaughters, Zoey and Zayda of Virginia; and her dear sister, Tracie (Woody) of Hibbing. She also leaves many other family members and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her cherished son, Baret; brother, Thomas; and mother, Pamela.
Tiffany was a caring and giving person; she continued that in death through the gift of organ, eye, and tissue donation. Her donated organs saved the lives of five people.
A memorial service is not immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
